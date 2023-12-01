The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie Expand Give Up Transatlanticism Tour

(Atlantic) The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie have unveiled additional North American dates for their landmark 20th anniversary co-headline 'Give Up Transatlanticism' tour, set for April-May 2024 - and have shared the official tour trailer (directed by frequent visual collaborator Juliet Bryant).
The extension comes in response to massive demand from fans, following the joint tour's critically acclaimed and wildly-successful 2023 dates. That run was entirely sold-out and included back-to-back shows at NYC's Madison Square Garden, three nights at LA's Hollywood Bowl, and marquee dates in many other major cities - bringing 250k+ fans together at iconic arenas and amphitheaters across the US.
This extraordinary live run celebrates the 20th anniversaries of each band's seminal 2003 album, The Postal Service's RIAA Platinum-certified Give Up and Death Cab for Cutie's RIAA Platinum-certified breakthrough fourth studio LP Transatlanticism - two classics released within a mere eight months of one another, and created with a total recording budget of just $20k.
Benjamin Gibbard, co-founder of both bands, will continue to pull double duty on the 2024 dates, performing Give Up and Transatlanticism in full alongside his respective bandmates. "Few musicians have released two culture-shifting records in the span of a single year," Pitchfork proclaimed within their glowing review of this fall's first MSG show, "and even less have done it with two different musical outfits."
Kicking off in Atlanta on April 23, the spring 2024 run will include stops in Nashville, Toronto, Vancouver, Milwaukee, and more, before culminating in Portland, OR on May 15. Indie rock quartet Slow Pulp is set to support each night of the tour.
Presales will begin next Wednesday, December 6 at 10am local time, starting with the Artist Presale. All tickets will be available at the general on-sale starting next Friday, December 8 at 10am local time. Sign up for early access to tickets at giveuptransatlanticismtour.com.
APRIL
23 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *
24 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center *
26 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium *
27 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh *
29 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena *
30 - Columbus, OH - The Schottenstein Center *
MAY
2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center *
3 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena *
4 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena *
6 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre *
7 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena *
9 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center *
11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Venue TBA *
12 - Boise, ID - Idaho Central Arena *
14 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *
15 - Portland, OR - Moda Center *
Date TBD - London, UK - Venue TBA
* w/ Special Guest Slow Pulp
The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie Announce Twin Tribute Vinyl
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie Livestreaming Tonight's Concert
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie 20th Anniversary Tour
Styx and Foreigner Announce Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour- Bruce Dickinson Premieres 'Afterglow Of Ragnarok' Video- more
Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Shreds Christmas Classic- Chris Slade Takes Fans Inside AC/DC For Cover Story- Imagine Dragons- more
Caught In The Act: KISS Farewell at the Allstate Arena
Holiday Gift Guide: Concert Tickets
Everclear - Live at The Whisky a Go Go
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition - AC/DC, Alice Cooper, Grateful Dead, Beatles, More
Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Soundtrack
Styx and Foreigner Announce Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour
Bruce Dickinson Premieres 'Afterglow Of Ragnarok' Video and Reveals The Mandrake Project Details
Five Finger Death Punch Go Deluxe For 'The Wrong Side of Heaven...' 10th Anniversary
Atreyu 'Come Down' With New Video
Peter Gabriel Delivers New Album Following Year of Full Moon Song Debuts
Steve Hackett Shares 'People of the Smoke' Video
The Lumineers 'Deck the Halls' For Christmas
Thomas Nicholas Band Get Nostalgic With 'Same Kids'