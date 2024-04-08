Classic Album of The Week Coming To Barnes & Noble From Rhino Records

(Official Announcement) Barnes & Noble and Rhino Records are excited to announce that Barnes & Noble retail locations across the country will now feature one of Rhino Records classic albums or a newly released version of a classic recording, on both Vinyl LP and Compact Disc, every week.

Rhino Records has an unrivaled classic catalog of over 5,000 titles spanning all music genres. The catalog contains music from such legendary and essential acts as Tina Turner, The Eagles, Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac, Aretha Franklin, David Bowie, The Doors, Ray Charles, John Coltrane, Phil Collins, Deftones, Joni Mitchell, Otis Redding, Madonna, Eric Clapton, Ben E. King, The Monkees, Lizzo, The Smiths, Talking Heads, Alanis Morissette, Prince, INXS and many, many, more.

In announcing this weekly feature, Barnes & Noble Music & Video Category Manager Crissi Bariatti said, "Rhino has such an amazing catalog that it just makes sense to bring some extra attention to these great titles. We originally planned to have a monthly classic album feature but after we reviewed Rhino's extensive catalog, we had to move to a weekly feature. There is endless great music to choose from."

Barnes & Noble stores, along with bn.com, will sale price both the Vinyl LP and CD selections and special displays will be set up in stores to showcase the selected Rhino feature titles. Additionally, many Barnes & Noble stores are expanding their everyday catalog assortment of Rhino titles.

Currently Barnes & Noble, with over 50 new locations scheduled to open in 2024, carries a curated selection of Vinyl LPs and Compact Discs in over 600 of its locations. With its emphasis on catalog selection, Barnes & Noble is the largest specialty music retailer in the US.

