.

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Stream Unreleased Demo From Deja Vu

Keavin Wiggins | 03-17-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Crosby Stills Nash Young cover art

Rhino Records is celebrating the announcement of the 50th anniversary expanded edition of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young's "Deja Vu" by releasing a the previously unreleased demo for "Birds", which is now streaming and available at digital retailers.

The 4-CD/1-LP "Deja Vu" 50th anniversary collection will be released on May 14th and will include the original album on both 180-gram vinyl and CD, plus hours of rare and unreleased studio recordings that provide incredible insight into the making of the record

The set will be presented in a 12 x 12 hardcover book, and will come illustrated with rarely seen photos from the era and annotated by writer/filmmaker Cameron Crowe. A deluxe vinyl version will also be available with the full content across 5 LPs of 180-gram vinyl. Stream the "Birds" demo below:


Related Stories


Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Stream Unreleased Demo From Deja Vu

Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young In The Studio For Deja Vu's 50th

News > Crosby Stills Nash Young

advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir- KISS Can't Continue Beyond Tour- more

Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir- KISS Can't Continue Beyond Tour- Corey Taylor- more

Wolfgang Asked To Tribute Eddie Van Halen At Grammys- Killswitch Engage Member Went Through 'Hairy Situation'- Sammy Hagar- U2- Imagine Dragons- Atreyu- more

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online- Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival- Journey Frontman Rocks Queen Classic- more

Reviews

Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)

Apache Rose - Attention!

Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos

Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021

Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2

advertisement
Latest News

Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir

KISS Can't Continue Beyond End Of Road Tour Due To Age Says Paul

Puscifer Announce Special Streaming Event

U2 Launch Streaming Concert Series With 2001 Irish Homecoming Show

Zao Premiere 'Ship Of Theseus' Video

Headbangers Ball Host Riki Rachtman Returning With The Ball

Black Orchid Empire Invite Fans To 'Come In' For Live Session Video