Alice Cooper Expands 'School's Out' For Reissue

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper will release an expanded Deluxe Edition of his 1972 classic, "School's Out", on June 9 via Rhino Records. Produced by Bob Ezrin, the fifth studio album by the Alice Cooper band was led by the iconic title track, which delivered the group's first US Top 10 hit when it reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Meanwhile, the album was certified US gold by the RIAA for sales of 500,000 copies just 10 days after its release on its way to reaching No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

"School's Out" features essential tracks like "Luney Tune" and "Alma Mater", which are joined by "Gutter Cat vs. The Jets", an homage to West Side Story, a significant influence on the band: the tune incorporates lyrics from "Jet Song" from the 1957 musical, which led to an unlikely songwriting credit for Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim on an Alice Cooper track.

The expanded 2023 reissue delivers a newly-remastered version of the original album alongside rarities like the single versions of "School's Out" and "Gutter Cat vs. The Jets"; two previously-unreleased tracks - an alternate version of "Alma Mater" and an early demo of "Elected," a song that would appear in 1973 on the band's first US No. 1 album "Billion Dollar Babies"; and, audio of the band's May 27, 1972 concert in Miami, FL, recorded a few weeks before the band entered the studio to record the album.

