Chiodos' All's Well That Ends Well Gets Limited Edition Vinyl Pressings

(Clarion Call) Legendary New York-based independent rock label Equal Vision Records has launched a vinyl re-press of All's Well That Ends Well, the acclaimed, 275,000+ selling debut from American post-hardcore band Chiodos.

Originally issued in 2005, the brand new re-press features 500 units of transparent orange with black and green splatter and 500 units of clear base with multi-color splatter. Both LP colorways are available now via the Equal Vision Records Store here.

Additionally, Chiodos will be making an appearance at this year's When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV from October 19-20 where they will perform All's Well That Ends Well in its entirety.

