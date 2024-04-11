.

Chiodos' All's Well That Ends Well Gets Limited Edition Vinyl Pressings

04-11-2024
Chiodos' All's Well That Ends Well Gets Limited Edition Vinyl Pressings

(Clarion Call) Legendary New York-based independent rock label Equal Vision Records has launched a vinyl re-press of All's Well That Ends Well, the acclaimed, 275,000+ selling debut from American post-hardcore band Chiodos.

Originally issued in 2005, the brand new re-press features 500 units of transparent orange with black and green splatter and 500 units of clear base with multi-color splatter. Both LP colorways are available now via the Equal Vision Records Store here.

Additionally, Chiodos will be making an appearance at this year's When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV from October 19-20 where they will perform All's Well That Ends Well in its entirety.

Related Stories
Chiodos' All's Well That Ends Well Gets Limited Edition Vinyl Pressings

alltheprettythings Share New Song Every Now And Then

alltheprettythings Release New Song Teenage Lines

News > Chiodos

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Rock Tribute To Elton John and Bernie Taupin- Collective Soul Stream New Song 'Mother's Love'- Crowded House Share 'Teenage Summer' Video- more

Aerosmith Announce Rescheduled Peace Out Farewell Tour Dates- Deep Purple Recruit Yes For North American Tour- more

Reviews

CINDERS - Going Nowhere

Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach Ready to Rumble with Welcome to Rockville

Ross Valory - All of the Above

A Doll's House - Annum

5 Star: Judas Priest - Invincible Shield

Latest News

Collective Soul Stream New Song 'Mother's Love'

Goose And Vampire Weekend Share Epic 'Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa' Jam

Anvil Announce New Album With 'Feed Your Fantasy' Video

Powerman 5000 Take Fans Back To '1999'

Pain 'Push The Pusher' With New Song

Warren Fitzgerald of The Vandals Guests On Time to Relax with The Offspring Podcast

Militarie Gun Releases 'Live Under The Sun' Mini-Documentary

Evergrey Premiere 'Falling From The Sun' Video