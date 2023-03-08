alltheprettythings Share New Song Every Now And Then

(for the win) alltheprettythings, the new band featuring current, former and touring members of Alesana, He Is Legend, and Chiodos is back with a brand new single "Every Now And Then."



This follow-up to the acclaimed first single "Teenage Lines," differs from the anthemic debut. "Our new track, 'Every Now And Then,' represents what Alltheprettythings strives for as a band," explains guitarist / producer, Worth Weaver. "It is our take on an emotional, powerful and thought-provoking alt rock single that resonates deeply with the listener on multiple levels."



Vocalist, Logan Tabor, muses on "Teenage Lines" success. "The response to 'Teenage Lines' was even better than we'd imagined. I hope it's just a sign that the music is speaking for itself - watching the streams go up every day really gave us even more motivation to seriously deliver on the rest of these songs."

Topping 100,000 streams in its first 3 months out, the debut was placed on 10 official Spotify playlists and others on Apple Music (2), Amazon Music (2), YouTube (1) and Pandora (9).



The band has been asked over time when they will hit the road, guitarist Tristan Matthew answers, "As a band we want seeing us live to be an experience. We can't wait to get out on the road and prove ourselves as a live act." And once the band's upcoming album is finalized, they plan to do just that.



The release of "Every Now And Then" is just the beginning of what promises to be a big year for alltheprettythings. With so much new music on the horizon, the band will be able to show their depth and range to audiences around the world. Stream the new song below:

