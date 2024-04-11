Freedom Call Release 'High Above' Video

(Freeman Promotions) German power metallers Freedom Call share "High Above," the third single from their upcoming new album 'Silver Romance' due out May 10th via Steamhammer/SPV.

Chris Bay and bandmates Lars Rettkowitz (guitar), Francesco Ferraro (bass), and Ramy Ali (drums), the latter having returned from a private hiatus, have recorded more than a dozen new tracks for 'Silver Romance,' resulting in the most diverse and colorful album in the band's history to date.

'Silver Romance,' the upcoming new release by Freedom Call, is an album title that fits perfectly for the band on this, their 25th anniversary. Wryly referred to by singer/guitarist and band founder Chris Bay as "our silver wedding anniversary", the title also applies to the content of the recording.

"Qualities such as clarity, freedom, and lightness are attributed to silver as a precious metal," explains Bay, adding: "Silver is also said to strengthen your self-confidence and imagination. These are all features that also suit Freedom Call and that we've incorporated into our new material, both musically and lyrically."

