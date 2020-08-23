Vinnie Vincent Announces The Let Freedom Rock Bash

Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent has announced that they he will holding a special event called the "Let Freedom Rock Bash" in October that will be filmed for a DVD documentary.

The limited capacity event will b taking place at SIR Nashville on October 17th and 18th. Vincent also announced that he has pushed back his Vinnie Vincent Invasion 'Boyz Are Gonna Rock' Concert until March of next year.

He wrote on his official site, "The LFRB will be professionally filmed, edited and released as a documentary DVD set of these two very special days in October 2020.

"Vinnie Vincent Performances will be filmed live along with a filmed collage of guest interaction of the Legion and Euphoria members who will be immortalized forever on a first of its kind Vinnie Vincent DVD.

"S.I.R. is a small venue and is now at 50% capacity by order of the mayor, so reserve your ticket and place in Rock n Roll video history now. This will be an intimate party where every guest will be captured on film, their thoughts, opinions, voices, conversations, style and excitement against the backdrop of one of the most perilous moments in U.S. history.

"All of which will intercut with the first Recorded and filmed Vinnie Vincent Live performance since 1988 captured forever in a time capsule of what will be October, 2020.

"This very special Let Freedom Rock Bash will be a catered affair with plenty of spirits available." Read more here.





