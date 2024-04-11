Singled Out: Zach McKenzie's The Day That I Found You

Zach McKenzie recently released his new single "The Day I Found You", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

2023 saw a lot of changes for Arkansas based, singer/songwriter, Zach McKenzie. Aside from parting ways with a band, he also got engaged. Three months into 2024 felt like the right time to release The Day That I Found You.

The song perfectly represents where he is in life! McKenzie has been

performing country music for the last decade. This time around, he has

decided to try his hand at a new sound.

I never really wanted to be a part of just one genre. For me, part of the fun is getting to play with different genres. It's been country for the most part, over the last decade. I am a country boy will continue to write and perform country songs. However, I've always loved the classic feel good sound of Motown. There is something extraordinarily special and unique about songs like My Girl. I wanted to recapture that. Not only am I getting to dig deep in my soulful voice, but I wanted to explore everything that came with it. Such as, the catchy melody, the background singers, and the horns. I felt like a kid in a candy store. It was a lot of fun. I really needed a connected and versatile producer. So, I went with Lee Turner of 2Twenty2 Studio in Nashville, Tennessee. The experience was amazing! This will definitely not be the last time that we work together.

I wrote the song shortly after I met the woman I am going to marry. As cliche as it sounds, it was like a movie. I was playing a $75 dollar gig in a smokey bar and I saw her face across a crowded room. It's ironic that I spent my 20's and early 30's looking for the right relationship. But when I stopped looking, she showed up. The song is nothing more than a description of it all feels.

I understand that change is a part of life. However, ever since I was a kid, I've never adapted to change very well. I've come to realize that sometimes change can be a good thing because you get to start over.

The Day That I Found You is a feel good song about a change that is not scary. For me personally, it represents more than just finding the right woman. It's about completely starting over. After parting ways with a band, going back to the drawing board, and getting engaged, this feels like the right time to come out with something fresh and new, compared to what I've been doing, to relaunch my solo career. This is a new chapter in my life and I wanted the song to reflect that.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Zach here

Related Stories

Singled Out: Zach McKenzie's The Day That I Found You

News > Zach McKenzie