Willie Nelson, Mick Fleetwood, And More Contribute To Lily Meola's Song To Aid Maui Fire Victims

(Shock Ink) When Maui was hit by a devastating fire last August, the nation collectively grieved. And for singer/songwriter Lily Meola, who was born and raised on the Hawaiian island, the heartbreak ran deep. So, she did what she does best - poured her pain and feelings into song. Initially revealed in a rare live performance on her Instagram account, "Hope in the Ashes," is now available everywhere you get your music with all proceeds from the song being donated to the Maui Food Bank.

The song, written by Meola, Luke Niccoli, and Bre Kennedy, features vocals by Meola along with the legendary Willie Nelson, his son Lukas Nelson, and Hawaiian artist Paula Fuga (who's worked with Jack Johnson, Ben Harper, Ziggy Marley, and others). The song also features Mick Fleetwood of the iconic rock band Fleetwood Mac on drums and Hawaiian ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro on ukulele.

"I wrote this song in the aftermath of the fires on Maui, my home island," explains Meola. "Its purpose is to bring hope to those affected and to shed light on the ongoing situation. The healing from this tragedy will require love for years to come. A group of Hawaii artists have joined me in creating this song to help spread this message."

Speaking to Maui News shortly after the tragedy, Meola said, "I was on Maui a couple of days after the fire helping out some family and friends who lost their homes. It was just so heartbreaking to see everything going on. I had this trip planned and couldn't cancel it. So, after being home for a couple of weeks, I had to fly to Nashville, and it felt really weird to be away from home. I felt like I needed to write something for home."

"Hope in the Ashes" is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Soundcloud, Tidal, Deezer, and qobuz here and streaming below.

To donate directly to the Maui Food Bank, go to: mauifoodbank.org/donate.

The Maui fire is considered the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century devastating the Hawaiian island of Maui in August 2023, claiming 100 lives, and leveling the historic town of Lahaina, according to Maui County officials. The fire ranks among the top 10 deadliest U.S. wildfires on record since 1871, and it is the deadliest natural disaster in Hawaii's history, surpassing the deadly tsunami in 1960. Hawaii Governor Josh Green estimates damages at nearly $6 billion. As of mid-January 2024, more than 5,400 people remain displaced in hotels, with efforts underway for long-term accommodations, according to Hawaii's governor.

