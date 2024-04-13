Singled Out: Luke Francis' Go Home

Luke Francis, the Seattle-based indie singer-songwriter from Fretland just released his solo indie-folk single, "Go Home," and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
Go Home was written about a day I spent in Palm Springs two winters ago. I was visiting for the first time and I had just had a fight over the phone with my partner at the time. I was realizing that the relationship may not be sustainable anymore and feeling really sad, so I put my headphones in and took a walk, which is when I stumbled onto the giant Marilyn Monroe statue downtown and about fifty tourists gathered around underneath her to look up her statue dress. The whole scene felt so absurd, this weird desert enclave with a bunch of retired people in party mode all around me and this Marilyn spectacle, and the fear I felt about going home slowly surrendering to the feeling of "I have got to get out of there."
I recorded it the following year with one of my favorite musicians around, singer-songwriter and longtime guitarist for Phoebe Bridgers, Harrison Whitford. The parts he chose are not traditional lead lines at all, instead they're these beautiful, uneven, obscured textural parts that brought the otherwise acoustic mix of the song together in a wonderful way. Go Home has become one of my favorite tracks on the record.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below
