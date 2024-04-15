Singled Out: Rizz & The Believerz's Don't Stop Trying

Rizz & The Believerz, which features members from Lynyrd Skynyrd, Whitesnake, Lou Gramm's solo band, and was founded by former Telsa drummer Troy Luccketta, just released their debut single "Don't Stop Trying". To celebrate we asked Rizz to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

Written over five years ago, "Don't Stop Tryin'" has become my personal mantra. As a singer-songwriter born and raised in Reno, NV my journey in the competitive world of music has been filled with moments of doubt and self-discovery. One of the most pivotal moments of my life occurred during my childhood, a memory that influenced my approach to not only music, but to life itself. It was fourth grade in Mrs. Summers class when I was cast as the Cowardly Lion in the school play, "The Wizard of OZ," a role that both thrilled and terrified me. Luckily, my mother, a talented actress, was the director and helped encourage me through the process. One night, I was rehearsing my lines in my parents' bedroom and my father interrupted me with a simple yet profound piece of advice: "If you're going to play the part, you have to own it. Really sing it with confidence and conviction."

The next day, we split up into groups and practiced our parts, anticipating the "If I were the king of the forest" lines. When it came time, I channeled the courage and determination instilled in me by my father. The classroom burst into laughter, some even falling out of their chairs. I'll never forget that. At first, I was taken back by the reaction, unsure whether they were laughing with me or at me. I think it was little bit of both, lol, but as the applause died down, I realized something profound: my willingness to step out of my comfort zone and embrace the role had paid off in ways I would have never anticipated. So writing those lines into my own song "Don't Stop Tryin'," "Got Hearrrt like a Lion," to years later having the opportunity to sing it at Tuff Gong (Bob Marley's) Studio in Kingston, Jamaica, was a testament to the power of perseverance. Looking back on that moment now, I honestly see it as a turning point in my journey as an artist. It taught me that true confidence comes not from perfection, but from authenticity-from owning who you are and embracing it fully, flaws and all.

As I continue to pursue my passion for music, I carry the lessons learned in that classroom with me wherever I go. "Don't Stop Tryin'" isn't just a song, it's a reflection of my own journey of resilience and growth, It's something I truly had to embrace in order to bring it to life. Now as it makes its way into the world, I hope it becomes a source of inspiration and empowerment. Don't Stop Tryin', you never know what miracles may await on the other side.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

Related Stories

News > Rizz The Believerz