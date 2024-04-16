Tracheotomy Deliver 'Repercussions' With New Video

(Atom Splitter) Tracheotomy, a trailblazing force in the new Florida deathcore scene, have unleashed their latest sonic assault with the release of their blistering single "Repercussions."

"Repercussions' delivers a relentless onslaught of guttural vocals, thunderous blasts, and bone-crushing riffs, with a video showcasing the band's frightful and aggressive live show. Bringing together the hardcore violence of Hatebreed, the tech death ferocity of Necrophagist, and the vocal terror of Ion Dissonance, "Repercussions" is a small glimpse into the band's soon-to-be announced EP, on the way this summer on 1126 Records.

Vocalist Simon Mariante says, "This song is about that one person that does everything in their power to make your life miserable. In the end, it backfires and you get your revenge. They finally face the repercussions for doing you dirty."

