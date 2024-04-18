Paraline Recount Kurt Cobain's Final Moments With 'One Shot, One Kill'

(Eclipse Records) Paraline are back with a new music video entitled "One Shot, One Kill". This is the fourth music video from their new EP album Sound Weapon which was recently released on March 1, 2024 via Eclipse Records.

The music video was directed by Leo Andersen, and the album was produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered by Paraline. "There is hardly a musician in the world who does not respect Kurt Cobain's legacy." says lead vocalist Leo Andresen. "If every generation has its day when music died, then for ours, that day was April 5, 1994 - almost exactly 30 years ago. This is why the theme of this video was extremely important to us.

"Since the song itself was originally written about Kurt, I am glad that we had the opportunity to realize this idea. The question 'Why he did it?' haunts me as a musician and a compassionate human being, and I wanted to pay respect to the bright but short path he took.

"This video was something completely new for us. We were not just shooting something abstract; we were talking about a real person for whom we have a lot of respect. We felt our responsibility and had an unusual feeling of uneasiness because of it. We were making a music video about a man we never knew, but who had an incredibly strong influence on all of us and possibly the whole world. He shaped the musical taste of more than one generation of listeners and musicians and did a lot for us personally, for which we will always respect and love this man."

Lead guitarist Kirill Langley shared, "There was something very chilling about this production. Even though we created the video from a place of respect and love, researching and reimagining the scene and props was hard, emotionally and mentally. We did something of an alternative history at the end of this video, but it's still open for interpretation - it's up to you to decide if the man in black is real or is something like The Grim Reaper." B

assist Alex Shustoff added, "We created four music videos on our own within the past six months. We starved and almost froze to death with 'Icarus', almost got electrocuted with 'Hyperdynamic', and this time... was more about an emotional struggle. The first time I saw our guy in character, I thought I'd seen a ghost! And let's just say guns and drugs are no toys... I hope that somewhere in the parallel universe, all our heroes: Layne, Chester, Keith, Chris, Kurt, and many more are doing well. This is for them."

