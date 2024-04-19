Singled Out: A Short Walk to Pluto's Hopeless

A Short Walk to Pluto just released their new single and music video "Hopeless", and to celebrate we asked bassist Danny Moriana to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

One day Max came to us all with a song he had pretty much put together a full arrangement for, which isn't uncommon for Max because his brain is always working on new material and the guy never rests. Some highlights were this neat funky slap bass line and a really rhythmic, catchy guitar part. Immediately it all screamed Red Hot Chili Peppers vibes, that blend of rock and funk, but something a lot darker and angsty. We're big fans of The Getaway album, and definitely sensed the parallels.

When Emma and I collaborated on vocals, we immediately acknowledged the arrangement's resemblance to a panic attack. Emma's extensive struggle with mental health became an inspiration for the lyrical direction, and we felt the song should emulate the very panic attacks she was prone to. The boiling intensity, loss of breath, and overall sense of helplessness quickly became themes. When going through something like that on your own, it can really feel like the end of the world, and all you want is for someone to come and lift this weight off your shoulders.

The final cut, however, is not just meant to pay homage to these experiences, but also to acknowledge the growth and sense of ownership Emma's gained over her own emotions as time has elapsed. The conscious mind grows stronger with each hardship, and becomes less prone to incidents of such severity. "I'm not a slave to my emotions".

