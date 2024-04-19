The Ghost Next Door Announce New Album With 'It Takes A Village'

(Purple Sage) Bay Area heavy progressive metal trio The Ghost Next Door announce the release of their new album "Classic Songs About Death and Dismemberment" on June 21st through Ripple Music, and reveal the first single "It Takes A Village" today.
The trio fronted by guitarist and vocalist Gary Wendt (also known for founding 80s crossover legends Sacrilege BC and alt-metal champions Release) comes together as a strong force within the Bay Area's underground metal scene.
Fueled by an inextinguishable sonic fire and their politically charged exploration of groove and riffs in their more convoluted form, the new lineup rounded out by Aaron Asghari on second guitar and Noah Whitfield on bass (with all bass tracks on the album performed and recorded by interim bassist Naiya Cominos) delivers a dark, heady and even more progressive 13-track with touches of alternative metal and doom on "Classic Songs About Death and Dismemberment". "I feel this album is a bit more progressive and varied. Somewhat adventurous, yet more cohesive. Lyrically, I explore themes of death, destruction and human villainy as always. Man's scorched earth policy, if you will. 'Who gives a f*** as long as we can make some money!' Well, I do. I give a f***," says Gary Wendt.
The album was recorded, produced and mixed by Gary Wendt and Steve "Snake" Green at Green Dot Studios, mastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios. Cover art by Aldo Katayanagi.
Staind Get Animated For 'Better Days' Featuring Dorothy Video- Allman Brothers Band Pay Tribute To Dickey Betts- Pearl Jam- more
The Allman Brothers Band Legend Dickey Betts Dead At 80- Watch The Beach Boys Official Documentary Trailer- more
Kandace Springs - Run Your Race
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Day 1: Marbin Gets the Fun Started
Hot In The City: Prog Band Tu-Ner Coming to Phoenix
Def Leppard Celebrating Record Store Day With Double Silver Vinyl
Lacuna Coil Team With Ash Costello For 'In The Mean Time'
Telsa Releasing 'Real to Reel Vol I' For Record Store Day
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Pays Tribute To Count Manfredi Della Gherardesca Ahead Of Auction
Staind Get Animated For 'Better Days' Featuring Dorothy Video
Allman Brothers Band Pay Tribute To Dickey Betts
Kings of Leon Have 'Nothing To Do' With New Video
Pearl Jam Deliver New Album 'Dark Matter'