The Ghost Next Door Announce New Album With 'It Takes A Village'

(Purple Sage) Bay Area heavy progressive metal trio The Ghost Next Door announce the release of their new album "Classic Songs About Death and Dismemberment" on June 21st through Ripple Music, and reveal the first single "It Takes A Village" today.

The trio fronted by guitarist and vocalist Gary Wendt (also known for founding 80s crossover legends Sacrilege BC and alt-metal champions Release) comes together as a strong force within the Bay Area's underground metal scene.

Fueled by an inextinguishable sonic fire and their politically charged exploration of groove and riffs in their more convoluted form, the new lineup rounded out by Aaron Asghari on second guitar and Noah Whitfield on bass (with all bass tracks on the album performed and recorded by interim bassist Naiya Cominos) delivers a dark, heady and even more progressive 13-track with touches of alternative metal and doom on "Classic Songs About Death and Dismemberment". "I feel this album is a bit more progressive and varied. Somewhat adventurous, yet more cohesive. Lyrically, I explore themes of death, destruction and human villainy as always. Man's scorched earth policy, if you will. 'Who gives a f*** as long as we can make some money!' Well, I do. I give a f***," says Gary Wendt.

The album was recorded, produced and mixed by Gary Wendt and Steve "Snake" Green at Green Dot Studios, mastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios. Cover art by Aldo Katayanagi.

