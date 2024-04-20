Singled Out: Thredge's Dysfunctional

Thredge recently released the video for their song "Dysfunctional" from their forthcoming album, Dreams and Nightmare, and to celebrate we asked Ryan Duswalt to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

When recording our first album, we were in a major time crunch having to record 11 songs in only 10 days. To make matters worse, on day three we still didn't have a single track fully recorded due to technical issues in the studio. While this constraint was present, it didn't stop us from looking forward to what's next. Our lead singer Nero started writing this track in the kitchen of the home studio we were recording at, in which what started as a fun riff turned into a monster, but it wasn't an overnight process.

That record titled "The New Plague" was recorded in June, 2022, and it would be months before the track resurfaced within the band. Having been on the back burner, it was finally on a phone call that Nero sent over Dysfunctional as a "more developed idea" in which he had pretty much flushed out the song's structure. There were no lyrics laid down yet and it was a shell of what the song is now, but we all heard the potential right away and got to work bringing the idea to life.

It was the first song we wrote for the new record, Dreams and Nightmares, and the best litmus test was that when all was said and done with writing the rest of the album, it held up well amongst all the newer songs we had written. In fact, we ended up cutting dozens of songs before heading into the studio this past October, but we never lost sight of Dysfunctional. That's when we especially knew that we were onto something.

As soon as we recorded the song in the studio, we knew it would be the first single since it's like the sun to the solar system that is the track-list of this album. It's a perfect representation of where we came from and a hint at where we're going.

Dysfunctional was also huge in building some momentum across our social media and streaming platforms. Our talented vocalist Nero doubled as a director for our first official music video featuring the track, which is available to watch on YouTube now. We also reached over a million views on Instagram with a reel that features the intro section of the song.

We hope that everyone who listens can resonate with something in this song. We are excited to hear what more people think of the track, and are especially excited to share more of the new material with our upcoming releases.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

