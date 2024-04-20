Slash Rocks Bear McCreary's Epic New Song 'The End Of Tomorrow'

Guns N' Roses legend Slash was called on to rock the third single from Bear McCreary's upcoming project The Singularity. The new track, the epic, almost 11-minute-long is called "The End of Tomorrow."

Big Hassle Media send over these details: It was also recently announced that Slash will be one of the many guests performing at McCreary's live presentation of the album at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on May 12.

McCreary said of the track, "'The End of Tomorrow' is my homage to epic, operatic rock anthems I love, like 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'November Rain.' Slash brought his iconic sound to the song, and his solo at the song's heart will melt your face!"

Slash added, "This record in its entirety is incredible and that the show is going to be epic is an understatement."

The Singularity is an epic concept album, graphic novel, and concert experience featuring a legendary lineup of rock talent. The Singularity arrives on CD, vinyl, and digital formats via Shadows & Sparks Records and Mutant on Friday, May 10; the digital version arrives a week early on Friday, May 3; pre-orders are available now. On Wednesday, May 8, Image Comics will release the ambitious graphic novel companion to the album, created by McCreary with Mat Groom and produced by Black Market Narrative.

McCreary, along with special guests Slash, Buck Dharma (Blue Öyster Cult), Asdru Sierra (Ozomatli), Gene Hoglan (Dethklok), Brendan McCreary (Battlestar Galactica), Raya Yarbrough (Outlander), nerdcore rapper Mega Ran, and singer Morgan Sorne will celebrate The Singularity with an exclusive live concert performance at Los Angeles, CA's historic Fonda Theatre on Sunday, May 12.

"I began writing The Singularity when I was fifteen," says McCreary. "I was obsessed, even then, with melding my love of hard rock, symphonic film scores, and dramatic storytelling into a cohesive whole, laying the groundwork for what would become a concept album, graphic novel, and multimedia concert experience. I spent the next three decades trying to perfect it."

Related Stories

News > Bear McCreary