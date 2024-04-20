The Ghost Inside Deliver 'Searching For Solace'

(Epitaph) The Ghost Inside share their highly anticipated sixth album Searching For Solace out now via Epitaph Records. Four years since their self-titled album was named one of Loudwire's Best Rock and Metal Albums of 2020, Searching For Solace arrives at an optimal time in the lives of The Ghost Inside. Nine years removed from the horrific bus crash that forever changed their trajectory, vocalist Jonathan Vigil, guitarists Zach Johnson and Chris Davis, bassist Jim Riley, and drummer Andrew Tkaczyk have learned an esoteric truth about tranquility. As the axiom says, "it's the journey, not the destination" - a theme explored throughout the band's dynamic sixth album.

"People always ask me how I remain positive," Vigil muses. "I'm realizing now that there's never really a time where you reach that point of 'happiness.' It's a constant journey. I know that life is hills and valleys. You must be willing to embrace new things, stand up for yourself, and adapt. Because the goalposts just move further away. The search for solace never ends."

Since their 2004 formation in El Segundo, California, The Ghost Inside merges metalcore's proficiency with punk's urgency. Searching For Solace features production from Dan Braunstein (Spiritbox, Dayseeker) who took the reins on most of the record, with other tracks handled by Cody Quistad (Wage War), Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland (August Burns Red, Bloodywood). Building a bridge between more aggressive sounds and thoughtful messaging, the album boasts the most fundamental elements of The Ghost Inside: honesty, vulnerability, the message, and the melody. Unafraid to embrace darker themes and expanded sonic landscapes, Searching for Solace is a quintessential entry to their catalog.

"There's more singing and song structure than on the previous album, but there are also some of the heaviest songs we've done," notes Jim Riley (bass). "We really know who we are, and we also feel comfortable stepping into the future. This is a new chapter, but it's not disconnected from what the band sounded like before. It's more of an extension of it. We're excited by it." Stream the album here.

