Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans and Better Lovers Tour

Tour poster

Underoath and The Ghost Inside have announced that they are teaming up for a North American coheadline tour that will feature support from We Came As Romans and the new supergroup Better Lovers (The Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato, Fit For An Autopsy's Will Putney, and Every Time I Die's Jordan Buckley, Clayton "Goose" Holyoak, and Stephen Micciche).

The tour will be kicking off on July 16th in Chicago at The Salt Shed and will wrap up on August 19th in Santa Ana, CA at Observatory Festival Grounds. Note: Better Loves will not appear on the final four stops of the trek.

Underoath had this to say, First ever co-headlining tour and woooow. We've never toured with TGI before. We've never toured with WCAR before. NOBODY's ever toured with Better Lovers before. This summer is going to be absolute insanity."

07/15 Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival (no We Came As Romans or Better Lovers)

07/16 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

07/17 Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

07/19 Reading, PA - Santander Arena

07/21 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

07/22 Syracuse, NY - Sharkey's Summer Stage

07/23 Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Park

07/24 Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

07/27 Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony Summer Stage

07/28 Coney Island, NY - Coney Island Amphitheater

07/29 Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

07/30 Worcester, MA - Palladium Outdoors

08/01 Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

08/03 Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center

08/04 Boca Raton, FL - Sunset Cove Amphitheatre

08/05 St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheater

08/06 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

08/08 New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

08/10 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

08/11 San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Point

08/12 Dallas, TX - The Factory In Deep Ellum

08/14 Albuquerque, NM - Revel

08/15 Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

08/18 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

08/19 Santa Ana, CA - Observatory Festival Grounds

