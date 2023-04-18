Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans and Better Lovers Tour

Underoath and The Ghost Inside have announced that they are teaming up for a North American coheadline tour that will feature support from We Came As Romans and the new supergroup Better Lovers (The Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato, Fit For An Autopsy's Will Putney, and Every Time I Die's Jordan Buckley, Clayton "Goose" Holyoak, and Stephen Micciche).
The tour will be kicking off on July 16th in Chicago at The Salt Shed and will wrap up on August 19th in Santa Ana, CA at Observatory Festival Grounds. Note: Better Loves will not appear on the final four stops of the trek.
Underoath had this to say, First ever co-headlining tour and woooow. We've never toured with TGI before. We've never toured with WCAR before. NOBODY's ever toured with Better Lovers before. This summer is going to be absolute insanity."
07/15 Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival (no We Came As Romans or Better Lovers)
07/16 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
07/17 Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall
07/19 Reading, PA - Santander Arena
07/21 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
07/22 Syracuse, NY - Sharkey's Summer Stage
07/23 Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Park
07/24 Montreal, QC - L'Olympia
07/27 Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony Summer Stage
07/28 Coney Island, NY - Coney Island Amphitheater
07/29 Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
07/30 Worcester, MA - Palladium Outdoors
08/01 Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues
08/03 Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center
08/04 Boca Raton, FL - Sunset Cove Amphitheatre
08/05 St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheater
08/06 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
08/08 New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater
08/10 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
08/11 San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Point
08/12 Dallas, TX - The Factory In Deep Ellum
08/14 Albuquerque, NM - Revel
08/15 Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater
08/18 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
08/19 Santa Ana, CA - Observatory Festival Grounds
