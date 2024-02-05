The Ghost Inside Announce New Album With 'Wash It Away' Video

The Ghost Inside have premiered a music video for their new single "Wash It Away" to celebrate the announcement that they will be releasing their new album "Searching For Solace" this spring.
The band said of the new single, "It's really hard to break everything down, start over and rebuild. Whether that is a relationship, schooling, a career or a business venture. After dedicating so much time to something, it can be scary to lose it and start over."
Riley said of the album, "There's more singing and song structure than on the previous album, but there are also some of the heaviest songs we've done. We really know who we are, and we also feel comfortable stepping into the future.
"This is a new chapter, but it's not disconnected from what the band sounded like before. It's more of an extension of it. We're excited by it."
Epitaph Records will be releasing "Searching For Solace" digitally on April 19thm followed by a physically release on June 7th. Watch the video below:
The Ghost Inside Unleash 'Death Grip' Video
The Ghost Inside Stream New Song 'Earn It'
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans and Better Lovers Tour
Fit For A King Recruit Jonathan Vigil For 'Times Like These'
Country Music Icon Toby Keith Dead At 62- Lamb of God and Mastodon Plot Ashes Of Leviathan Tour- more
MC5 Legend Wayne Kramer Dead At 75- Metallica Launch Blackened Video Series 'The Blending Sessions'- more
Having a Super Bowl Party? Go Nuts!
The Allman Brothers Band - Manley Field House, Syracuse University, April 7, 1972
Quick Flicks: Mark Farner - Rock 'N' Roll Soul Live 1989
The Blues: 2023 Wrap Up Part 2: Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia, Johnny Winter and more
Country Music Icon Toby Keith Dead At 62
Lamb of God and Mastodon Plot Ashes Of Leviathan Tour
Incubus Celebrating 'Morning View' With U.S. Arena Tour
Comeback Kid Unleash 'Disruption' Video
The Church and The Afghan Whigs Launching Summer Tour
Singled Out: Evan Boyer's Home To You
Grateful Dead Top Album Sales Chart And Break Elvis Chart Record
Stevie Nicks Expands 2024 Tour Due To High Demand