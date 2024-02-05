The Ghost Inside Announce New Album With 'Wash It Away' Video

The Ghost Inside have premiered a music video for their new single "Wash It Away" to celebrate the announcement that they will be releasing their new album "Searching For Solace" this spring.

The band said of the new single, "It's really hard to break everything down, start over and rebuild. Whether that is a relationship, schooling, a career or a business venture. After dedicating so much time to something, it can be scary to lose it and start over."

Riley said of the album, "There's more singing and song structure than on the previous album, but there are also some of the heaviest songs we've done. We really know who we are, and we also feel comfortable stepping into the future.

"This is a new chapter, but it's not disconnected from what the band sounded like before. It's more of an extension of it. We're excited by it."

Epitaph Records will be releasing "Searching For Solace" digitally on April 19thm followed by a physically release on June 7th. Watch the video below:

Related Stories

The Ghost Inside Unleash 'Death Grip' Video

The Ghost Inside Stream New Song 'Earn It'

Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans and Better Lovers Tour

Fit For A King Recruit Jonathan Vigil For 'Times Like These'

News > The Ghost Inside