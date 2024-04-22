JP Cooper Announces 2024 World Tour

(Republic) JP Cooper announces his 2024 World Tour kicking off in Dallas, Texas, performing music from his acclaimed albums "Raised Under Grey Skies" and "She," alongside a preview of new music taken from his forthcoming third album released later this year. Dates will include stops across America, Europe, Australia, and Asia, including headline shows in New Zealand, Australia, and Japan.
Speaking about the tour, JP says, "I'm so so happy to announce that I'll be embarking on a bit of a world tour later this year. It will be in support of my new album and I'm getting to visit a few places that I've never been to before. New Zealand I can't wait to be in your beautiful country, Australia, Japan and South Africa it'll be great to be back there doing my own headline shows.
"I'll also be getting out across Europe and North America, it will be the furthest I've travelled and I'll be doing some of the biggest headline shows I've ever done which is blowing my mind. I'll be playing songs from my forthcoming album as well as favourites from my last few releases. Looking forward to seeing you guys out there."
TOUR DATES
September 17th - Dallas, Texas - The Echo
September 18th - Austin, Texas - Parish
September 19th - Houston, Teas - Bronze Peacock
September 21st - Atlanta, Georgia - The Loft
September 22nd - Nashville, Tennessee - Basement East
September 24th - Washington - 9:30 Club
September 25th - Ardmore, Pennsylvania - Ardmore Music Hall
September 27th - Brooklyn, New York - Warsaw
September 28th - Boston, Massachusetts - Royale
September 29th - Montreal, Quebec - Beanfield Theater
October 1st - Toronto, Ontario - Danforth Music Hall
October 3rd - Detroit, Michigan - Magic Stick
October 4th - Chicago, Illinois - House Of Blues
October 5th - Minneapolis, Minnesota - Fine Line
October 7th - Denver, Colorado - Bluebird Theater
October 9th - Los Angeles, California - Belasco Theatre
October 10th - San Francisco, California - The Fillmore
October 17th - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club
October 19th - Cluji, Romania - FORM Space
October 25th - Brussels, Belgium - La Madeleine
October 26th - Paris, France - La Cabaret Sauvage
October 29th - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
October 30th - Copenhagen, Denmark - DR Concert Hall
November 1st - Cologne, Germany - Kantine
November 2nd - Gruenspan, Germany - Hamburg
November 5th - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVrendenburg
November 6th - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVrendenburg
November 7th - Hammersmith, London - Eventim Apollo
November 12th - Auckland, New Zealand - Powerstation
November 15th - Brisbane, Australia - Princess Theatre
November 16th - Sydney, Australia - Liberty Hall
November 17th - Melbourne, Australia - 170 Russell
November 21st - Tokyo, Japan - WWW
November 28th - Durban, South Africa - Playhouse
November 30th - Cape Town, South Africa - Kirstenbosch Gardens
December 1st - Johannesburg, South Africa - Marks Park
