JP Cooper Announces 2024 World Tour

(Republic) JP Cooper announces his 2024 World Tour kicking off in Dallas, Texas, performing music from his acclaimed albums "Raised Under Grey Skies" and "She," alongside a preview of new music taken from his forthcoming third album released later this year. Dates will include stops across America, Europe, Australia, and Asia, including headline shows in New Zealand, Australia, and Japan.

Speaking about the tour, JP says, "I'm so so happy to announce that I'll be embarking on a bit of a world tour later this year. It will be in support of my new album and I'm getting to visit a few places that I've never been to before. New Zealand I can't wait to be in your beautiful country, Australia, Japan and South Africa it'll be great to be back there doing my own headline shows.

"I'll also be getting out across Europe and North America, it will be the furthest I've travelled and I'll be doing some of the biggest headline shows I've ever done which is blowing my mind. I'll be playing songs from my forthcoming album as well as favourites from my last few releases. Looking forward to seeing you guys out there."

TOUR DATES

September 17th - Dallas, Texas - The Echo

September 18th - Austin, Texas - Parish

September 19th - Houston, Teas - Bronze Peacock

September 21st - Atlanta, Georgia - The Loft

September 22nd - Nashville, Tennessee - Basement East

September 24th - Washington - 9:30 Club

September 25th - Ardmore, Pennsylvania - Ardmore Music Hall

September 27th - Brooklyn, New York - Warsaw

September 28th - Boston, Massachusetts - Royale

September 29th - Montreal, Quebec - Beanfield Theater

October 1st - Toronto, Ontario - Danforth Music Hall

October 3rd - Detroit, Michigan - Magic Stick

October 4th - Chicago, Illinois - House Of Blues

October 5th - Minneapolis, Minnesota - Fine Line

October 7th - Denver, Colorado - Bluebird Theater

October 9th - Los Angeles, California - Belasco Theatre

October 10th - San Francisco, California - The Fillmore

October 17th - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

October 19th - Cluji, Romania - FORM Space

October 25th - Brussels, Belgium - La Madeleine

October 26th - Paris, France - La Cabaret Sauvage

October 29th - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

October 30th - Copenhagen, Denmark - DR Concert Hall

November 1st - Cologne, Germany - Kantine

November 2nd - Gruenspan, Germany - Hamburg

November 5th - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVrendenburg

November 6th - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVrendenburg

November 7th - Hammersmith, London - Eventim Apollo

November 12th - Auckland, New Zealand - Powerstation

November 15th - Brisbane, Australia - Princess Theatre

November 16th - Sydney, Australia - Liberty Hall

November 17th - Melbourne, Australia - 170 Russell

November 21st - Tokyo, Japan - WWW

November 28th - Durban, South Africa - Playhouse

November 30th - Cape Town, South Africa - Kirstenbosch Gardens

December 1st - Johannesburg, South Africa - Marks Park

Related Stories

News > JP Cooper