KK's Priest Announce Their First European Headline Tour

(Napalm Records) KK's Priest - featuring Judas Priest alumni K.K. Downing (guitar) and Tim "Ripper" Owens (vocals) - are set to launch their very first European headline tour. Joining them will be special guests including Burning Witches, Xandria, DIETH and Tailgunner. Additionally, the band will perform live at major European festivals, including the legendary Wacken Open Air, for the first time!
This tour follows their highly praised studio album, The Sinner Rides Again, promising to bring that same energy to the stage, offering fans an unforgettable experience of heavy metal at its finest.
K.K. Downing states: "Hello Metalheads! We are really pumped up and raring to go back to Europe this summer when we play some of our favorite cities and countries. Also, the festival season is upon us and we can't wait to play Wacken, Rock Hard, Fezen, Stonedead and other great festivals. And if you don't see your city now, don't worry as we will soon announce more European shows for later in the year. The band and I are ready to go and we will bring you the KK's Priest metal thunder. Don't miss it! KK"
1.05.24 BE - Bomal-sur-Ourthe / Durbuy Rock Festival
12.05.24 NL - Utrecht / Tivoli
14.05.24 DE - Stuttgart / LKA Longhorn
15.05.24 DE - Aschaffenburg / Colossaal
16.05.24 DE - Hamburg / Grünspan
18.05.24 DE - Gelsenkirchen / Rock Hard Festival
19.05.24 DE - Munich / Backstage
15.06.24 ES - Zamora / Z! Live Festival
05.07.24 ES - Barcelona / Barcelona Rock Fest
07.07.24 ES - Bilbao / Santana 27
10.07.24 CH - Pratteln / Z7
12.07.24 AT - Leoben / Area 53 Festival
13.07.24 PL - Wroclaw / A2
14.07.24 CZ - Vizovice / Masters Of Rock Festival
01.08.24 DE - Wacken / Wacken Open Air
03.08.24 HU - Szekesfehervar / Fezen Festival
04.08.24 RO - Rasnov / Rockstadt Extreme Fest
16.08.24 FR - Carhaix / Motocultor
18.08.24 UK - Cardiff / Tramshed
20.08.24 UK - Belfast / Limelight
21.08.24 IE - Dublin / Academy
23.08.24 UK - Newcastle / NX
24.08.24 UK - Nottinghamshire / Stonedead Festival
