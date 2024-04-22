Singled Out: Her Leather Jacket's Cloud 9

East Nashville rock duo Her Leather Jacket just released their new song "Cloud 9", which was produced by Underoath/The Almost's Aaron Gillespie, and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Cloud 9" is a song I loved as soon as Aaron Gillespie (of Underoath and The Almost) showed it to me, I absolutely loved it and I was excited at what I knew we could make it. It originally was brought in for a different project, and from that batch of songs, "Cloud 9" was one I wanted to keep. The song is co-written by Aaron along with Ned Houston and Dan Swank. "Cloud 9" was produced by Aaron Gillespie, mixed by Matt Huber (Smallpools, Boys Like Girls), and mastered by Grammy-nominated engineer, Adam Grover (Green Day, Zach Bryan). From the version it started as, to the finished project, we couldn't be more stoked to release it.

Working with Aaron is unreal, he just has a mind for music, and we finally found a producer that is willing and crazy enough to let us be as crazy and creative as we would like, and then we assess what makes sense and what we want for the song. "Working with Aaron is incredible. I look up to him and to be able to record drums in front of him is not just an everyday type of thing. I love how much this song drives from start to finish. Do yourself a favor and turn the volume up on this song," explains Wes Snyder.

"Making and performing music as I get to do with Wes, is the greatest thing you can do as a musician. He is inspired by the same things as me, but also brings new ideas to the table. It is something I've been wanting ever since I moved to Nashville." Says Manny Blu.

"Cloud 9" is a rock love anthem. It's all about having a partner in your life that can look past your vices and downfalls and see the person you are at your core.

