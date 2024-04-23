.

The Hope Conspiracy Unleash 'The West Is Dead' Video

04-23-2024
(another side) The Hope Conspiracy will release their long-awaited new full-length album, Tools of Oppression / Rule by Deception on May 31st. Today, the group has shared the record's dystopian, hook-laden second single, "The West Is Dead."

Vocalist Kevin Baker states, "Politicians in the west, whether they are on the left or right, all eat from the same pig trough. Corporations own every single one of them. The working people were sold down the river decades ago. The professional liars are not concerned with fair wages, human rights, affordable healthcare or the poison in our air, water and food.

"Both sides play on everyone's sensitivities to keep us hating one another while they take lucrative donations and marching orders from rent seeking billionaires. The tent cities and rampant homelessness would go away tomorrow if they really wanted it to be so.

"The system is designed to crush the common people. If you don't feel it now you will. If you don't see it now you will. It's the approaching storm on the horizon and there is no escaping it. The west is dead and our end is near."

