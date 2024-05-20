Prog Rock Ensemble IZZ Announce New Album 'Collapse the Wave'

(Glass Onyon) Innovative New York-based progressive rock band IZZ is thrilled to announce the release of their latest album "Collapse the Wave" at bandcamp.com and on all major streaming services on June 11, 2024. This inventive new work plunges listeners into a deep exploration of existential themes, such as the "death of the ego," the relinquishing of "self," and the idea of parallel realities.

"Collapse the Wave" marks a significant evolution in IZZ's musical journey, melding intricate rhythms and complex harmonies to craft a narrative both compelling and transformative. The album, produced by IZZ keyboardist and vocalist Tom Galgano, features a collection of eleven tracks that challenge conventional perceptions and invite listeners to explore beyond the boundaries of traditional rock.

John Galgano, co-founder and bassist of IZZ, describes the album as "a sonic exploration of the self and the universe." He adds, "We tried to weave together each of our musical influences with philosophical, spiritual, and scientific ideas to create an album that explores both personal and universal themes."

The album's lead single "There's Hope!" is accompanied by an animated short story created exclusively for the track by talented NYC-based animator, Julie Morris.

"Collapse the Wave" is not just an auditory experience; it's a journey through the self and the cosmos, making for a listening experience that is as thought-provoking as it is entertaining and fun.

Watch the innovative, animated music video for the first single from "Collapse the Wave," "There's Hope!" below:

