Lenny Kravitz Announces Las Vegas Residency

(The Oriel Company) As he prepares to release his highly anticipated new studio album, Blue Electric Light, this Friday, four-time GRAMMY Award-winner Lenny Kravitz has announced an exclusive Las Vegas engagement, Blue Electric Light Las Vegas.



Performances will be held October 18, 19, 23, 25 and 26, 2024 at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, May 24 at 10 a.m. PT. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Citi is the official pre-sale credit card of Lenny Kravitz's exclusive Las Vegas engagement at Park MGM. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 21 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, May 23 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. Fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, May 22 at 10 a.m. PT.

Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts' loyalty rewards program, as well as SiriusXM, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale running Thursday, May 23 from 10 a.m. PT to 10 p.m. PT.

Related Stories

Lenny Kravitz Shares 'Human' Video

Lenny Kravitz Debuts New Single Human On The Tonight Show

Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne, Oasis Lead Rock Hall Nominations

Lenny Kravitz Streams Lead Single TK421 From New Album Blue Electric Light

News > Lenny Kravitz