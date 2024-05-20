.

Clown Misses Slipknot's Sonic Temple Set For Medical Reasons

05-20-2024
Clown Misses Slipknot's Sonic Temple Set For Medical Reasons

Percussionist M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan was forced to sit out Slipknot's headline performance at the Song Temple Festival this past weekend in Columbus, OH.

Frontman Corey Taylor addressed Clown's absence during the band's set. He told the crowd, "First things first, obviously, we are missing one of our brothers. Clown, yesterday, broke a tooth, had to have it removed.

"There is an issue. He had to stay home for medical reasons, but he insisted that we come here and f***ing play this f***ing show for each and every goddamn one of you, man.

He is missed. He is essential, and goddammit, on the count of three, I want you to f***in tell him all that he is so f***ing loved. I wanna hear you scream! ONE! TWO! THREE!"

