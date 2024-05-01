.

GHOSTxSHIP Reveal First New Music in A Decade With 'Ties That Bind'

05-01-2024
(Big Picture Media) Hardcore group GHOSTxSHIP is thrilled to share their highly anticipated new single "Ties That Bind", out now here. The song comes on the heels of the band's explosive return in 2023 and marks GHOSTxSHIP's first new music in a decade.

"We meet a lot of people and make friends for many reasons in our lives. But certain things connect us at a much deeper level," shares vocalist Keith Allen. "Hardcore and punk rock has created bonds of friendship and family that run deep. Even when we don't see each other for years, those bonds are still there...It's pretty f***ing cool."

"Ties That Bind" showcases the band's evolution over the last ten years, capturing GHOSTxSHIP's raw live energy, while highlighting their growth as people and musicians. The song was engineered, mixed and mastered by Jason "Jocko" Randall (Architect, Engineer, Forfeit, Unholy, Freya) at More Sound Studios in the band's hometown of Syracuse.

With its breakneck pace and in-your-face attitude, "Ties That Bind" makes one thing clear: GHOSTxSHIP is here to stay.

