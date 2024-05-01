Singled Out: Fake News' Not Giving Up

Fake News just shared "Not Giving Up", the new single from their forthcoming EP 'Time & Place', and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track.
Here is the story: Not Giving Up is about how much we go through. It's a battle cry to keep fighting. The track reflects on this band and how hard we have fought to keep it alive.
The more we succeed the more people try to bring us down, it's about standing your ground and not giving up no matter what the world throws at you.
The track is taken from our upcoming EP Time & Place which is another great leap forward in the evolution of Fake News. is one of those albums that grabs your attention when you first hear it but the more you listen to it the more the songs grow on you & inevitably will be singing along to them in your head in no time.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the EP here
