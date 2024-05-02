Cove Reber To Rock With Saosin For First Tour In 14 Years

Saosin are gearing up to hit the road at the end of the month and they recently took to social media to react to the exciting news that they trek will mark their first tour with frontman Cove Reber in 14 years.

Reber reunited with the band during their 20th-anniversary shows last year that also featured a reunion with their original frontman Anthony Green. Now they are moving forward with Reber.

The group shared via Instagram, "Stoked to announce of FIRST US tour with Cove in 14 years. This band has been a long journey with many Ups and Downs, and were definitely feeling UP on being able to perform these songs again. We believe we are the best version we have ever been.

"What better way to kick off this 4.0 chapter than with two hometown shows in SD and Pomona, Performing a super set covering all our records over the last 20 years. We need to remember what some of these songs meant and we want you all there. This will be our first time playing San Diego since 2016 and our first time playing some of these songs since 2010. We will have some exclusive merch on location.

"On the east coast, We will be sprinkling in a few front to back album play throughs of the beetle record at select shows."

The group previously shared via their official website, "First and foremost we'd like to thank all of you who have supported Saosin and listened to our music over the last 20 years.

"Welcome to Saosin 4.0 Here's what you can expect from us over the next few months and what we are currently working towards. We have been hard at work on new music. We have about 35 songs to choose from and we are very stoked on what we have so far. Our goal is to have new music out by end of the year.

"'Saosin's Version' of the self titled record is also in progress. We are about 1/3 of the way through the recording process. Guitars are recorded. Cove's vocals and Chris' bass are done on a handful of songs, ready for drums. Everything is sounding even better than we imagined.

"More Shows! Our first North American run with Cove in over 14 years is on its way. Dates will be announced soon and they're coming up quick.

"We have a new website and merch store. Signing up for our emailing list will get you a discount code to our new merch store. We won't spam your email. Saosin stuff only. Scrolling through spam sucks. We are hoping email will be the most effective way to let you know about Saosin news or when tours are happening. Social media posts will still happen, but we are hoping we can keep you informed even if you are on a break from socials.

"Any of you OG Saosin fans will remember the old Saoboard from 20 years ago. We are bringing it back. If you don't remember it, the Saoboard was basically a Discord before Discord was a thing and it was lit AF. If you want in, Discord invite links will be sent out via email when it's ready.

"SaoTv anyone? Who wants us to bring that back? With everything that's going on, this may take time, but it has been something we would like to do, if there is a demand for it. (We know... focus on new music) Hopefully Chris doesn't make us eat bugs and balut this time around.

"The Beetle Boyz Are Back Baby! Let's Go."

05/30 San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

05/31 Pomona, CA - Fox Theater Pomona

06/02 Fort Worth, TX - So What?! Music Festival 2024

06/04 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

06/05 Charleston, SC - Music Farm

06/07 Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

06/08 Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

06/09 Richmond, VA - The National

06/10 Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

06/12 Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

06/13 New York, NY - Webster Hall

06/14 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

06/15 Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall

06/16 New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

06/17 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

Related Stories

Hawthorne Heights, Thursday, Saosin and Anberlin Launching The 20 Years Of Tears Tour

News > Saosin