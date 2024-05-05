Jesse Colin Young's Classic Album 'The Perfect Stranger' Gets Digital Reissue

(Jensen) Jesse Colin Young announces a digital re-release of his 1982 solo album The Perfect Stranger. The album features epic collaborations that tie together Young's characteristically smooth vocals, sophisticated lyricism, and impressive musical arrangements. Fans will be ecstatic to hear the noteworthy album is now re-released online for a new era of listeners to discover.

Young re-released two album singles "Fire on the Water" and "Fight For It" from The Perfect Stranger. "Fire on the Water" is penned with rock sensation Michael McDonald of Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers. Reflecting on their collaboration, Michael McDonald said, "I had the privilege of working with Jesse Colin Young in the 80's. I have great admiration for Jesse as an artist, singer, and songwriter, and followed his body of work with the Youngbloods and as a solo artist. Needless to say, I'm an avid fan. I'll be forever grateful for the opportunity to work with Jesse."

Young also digitally reissued, "Fight For It," featuring a duet with pop icon Carly Simon, celebrated for her chart-topping hits like "You're So Vain" and "Nobody Does it Better." The complete album, The Perfect Stranger, is slated for release across all platforms today.

Young has been a pioneer of American roots music for more than half a century, leaving an indelible mark on the intersecting worlds of folk, blues, jazz, country, and rock & roll. As lead singer and founding member of The Youngbloods, Young led the band to fame alongside co-founder Jerry Corbitt, together selling millions of records and releasing Billboard top-100 hits such as "Grizzly Bear" (1966) and "Get Together" (1967). Young later embarked on a successful solo career in 1972, releasing albums with Warner Bros Records such as Song for Juli (1973), Light Shine (1974), Songbird (1975), and the live album On the Road (1976). The Perfect Stranger is Young's tenth solo album, and it showcases collaborations with legendary writers and musicians such as Michael McDonald, Wendy Waldman, Bill Cuomo, Carly Simon, and Danny O'Keefe.

Regarding the process of creating the album, Young says: "Writing and recording The Perfect Stranger in 1980 was a thrill-a-minute for me, having never done any co-writing with amazing songwriters or recorded with LA's finest studio musicians...Writing songs with Michael McDonald, Wendy Waldman and Danny O'Keefe was a dream come true and took me to musical places I had never been...It just doesn't get any better."

TRACKLIST

The Perfect Stranger

Fight For It

Ophelia

Fire On The Water

Long Nights Coming

Jamie

Night School

On The Edge

The Cross And The Gun

The Hawk

