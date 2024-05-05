Prog Ensemble Circuline Releases Official Video For New Single 'All'

(Glass Onyon) Prog Ensemble Circuline Releases Official Video For New Single "All". The band's 2024 "C.O.R.E." Virtual Tour began Friday, January 12th, 2024, and will consist of 57 events in 48 weeks, with Single releases, Lyric videos, Official videos, "Behind the Scenes" videos, and Livestream Q&A events where the band is able to connect with their fans around the world.

Says keyboardist Andrew Colyer, "With this international virtual tour, we have two goals: 1.) We want to get our music exposed to as many people as possible, to continue to grow our fan base worldwide. 2.) We want to deepen our relationships with the fans who are the most passionate. Releasing singles, lyric videos, and Official Videos accomplishes the first goal, and by doing these in-depth, 'Behind the Scenes' videos, we accomplish the second goal. Packaging everything together into a single 12-month celebration of the new album will hopefully capture more attention for future opportunities for live performing and touring, with this fantastic new lineup."

For this Official Video for "All", it's the third single off the new album, and also the 100th video the band produced on their YouTube channel! They are continuing to present themselves in a new way, as a reinvigorated band, with new members and a new sound. Circuline is excited for people to see who they have evolved into. Says Andrew, "We are so lucky and grateful to have the multi-talented Dave Bainbridge and Shelby Logan Warne as musicians and producers as part of our team, and this video shows us together as a band, the way we are when performing live. Producing this soundstage performance music video was the best thing that we could think of, so that fans, industry professionals, booking agents, and festival promoters could see us in a new light."

