Singled Out: Luanne Hunt's The Vice

Indie Country/Folk Star Luanne Hunt just release her 24th studio album, "Miles & Memories" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about one of the tracks, she selected the song "The Vice". Here is the story:
"The Vice" is a decades-old song I decided to unearth and reimagine for my 24th studio album, "Miles & Memories." Being that I am celebrating 30 years in the music business this year, I wanted to include a tune on the project from my very first demo album in 1994, "Mood Swings." I had always loved the track, which was originally titled, "He's In Paradise With A Pair of Dice." Even though the song, which was written by my late husband Steve Hunt, was kind of dismissed back then as a corny novelty song, I knew it was special and hoped to re-record it one day.
For the updated version, I changed the title to "The Vice," made a few lyric changes and set it against a simple, yet breathtaking backdrop of solo piano and a classical violin. The music sets the perfect mood for the story. And the revised words definitely paint a more vivid and compelling picture of the protagonist in the song, who chose a lonely life of a professional gambler over finding true love and raising a family. But as the song says, "to him there is no better high."
Although it's not an autobiographical piece, I think my husband related to the song on many levels, especially when it came to his extreme dedication to his profession and all the things he gave up for it along his life's journey.
I am over-the-moon with the new version of "The Vice" and I'm pretty sure Steve would be too.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
