Joywave Announce Permanent Pleasure World Tour

(Hollywood Records) Joywave, the acclaimed indie rock band, has announced their Permanent Pleasure World Tour 2024 dates, kicking off on September 11 in Toronto, ON, and concluding on November 14 in Utrecht, Netherlands.

The U.S. tour leg will feature special guest HUNNY as the supporting act. Artist Presale begins Wednesday, May 15 at 10 am ET / 10 am UK. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 17 at 10 am ET / 10 am UK / 11 am EU.

The upcoming tour will coincide with the release of their highly anticipated fifth studio album, Permanent Pleasure, set for May 17. Fans can catch them performing new tracks from the album, including their latest single "Scared," which is accompanied by a music video directed by Dimitri Basil. The video features the band's enigmatic feline companion on a quirky misadventure. (WATCH HERE).

Additionally, Permanent Pleasure: A film by Joywave premieres Thursday, May 16 at The Little Theatre in the band's hometown of Rochester, NY. It will screen for one night only and will include a Q&A with the band.

Permanent Pleasure World Tour 2024 dates:

09.11 | Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

09.12 | Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

09.13 | Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

09.14 | Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

09.16 | St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

09.17 | Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

09.18 | Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

09.20 | Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

09.21 | Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

09.23 | Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09.24 | Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

09.26 | San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

09.27 | San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

09.29 | Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre

09.30 | Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

10.02 | Austin, TX @ Emo's

10.03 | Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers

10.04 | Houston, TX @ Last Concert Cafe

10.05 | New Orleans, LA @ House Of Blues

10.08 | Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Hell

10.10 | Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10.11 | Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

10.12 | Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10.13 | Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

10.15 | Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10.16 | New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

10.17 | Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philly

10.18 | Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

Following the North American leg, Joywave will head to Europe for additional tour dates:

10.30 | Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

10.31 | Oxford, UK @ Bullingdon

11.01 | Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts

11.02 | Manchester, UK @ YES (Pink Room)

11.03 | Sheffield, UK @ Sidney & Matilda

11.05 | Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

11.06 | London, UK @ Scala

11.08 | Zurich, Switzerland @ Papiersaal

11.09 | Cologne, Germany @ Artheater

11.10 | Berlin, Germany @ Badehaus

11.12 | Copenhagen, Denmark @ Pumpehuset

11.13 | Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Effenaar KZ

11.14 | Utrecht, Netherlands @ De Helling

