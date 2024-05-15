Joywave Announce Permanent Pleasure World Tour

(Hollywood Records) Joywave, the acclaimed indie rock band, has announced their Permanent Pleasure World Tour 2024 dates, kicking off on September 11 in Toronto, ON, and concluding on November 14 in Utrecht, Netherlands.
The U.S. tour leg will feature special guest HUNNY as the supporting act. Artist Presale begins Wednesday, May 15 at 10 am ET / 10 am UK. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 17 at 10 am ET / 10 am UK / 11 am EU.
The upcoming tour will coincide with the release of their highly anticipated fifth studio album, Permanent Pleasure, set for May 17. Fans can catch them performing new tracks from the album, including their latest single "Scared," which is accompanied by a music video directed by Dimitri Basil. The video features the band's enigmatic feline companion on a quirky misadventure. (WATCH HERE).
Additionally, Permanent Pleasure: A film by Joywave premieres Thursday, May 16 at The Little Theatre in the band's hometown of Rochester, NY. It will screen for one night only and will include a Q&A with the band.
Permanent Pleasure World Tour 2024 dates:
09.11 | Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
09.12 | Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall
09.13 | Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
09.14 | Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
09.16 | St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
09.17 | Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
09.18 | Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
09.20 | Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
09.21 | Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
09.23 | Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
09.24 | Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
09.26 | San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
09.27 | San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
09.29 | Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre
09.30 | Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
10.02 | Austin, TX @ Emo's
10.03 | Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers
10.04 | Houston, TX @ Last Concert Cafe
10.05 | New Orleans, LA @ House Of Blues
10.08 | Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Hell
10.10 | Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10.11 | Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
10.12 | Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
10.13 | Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
10.15 | Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10.16 | New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
10.17 | Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philly
10.18 | Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
Following the North American leg, Joywave will head to Europe for additional tour dates:
10.30 | Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store
10.31 | Oxford, UK @ Bullingdon
11.01 | Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts
11.02 | Manchester, UK @ YES (Pink Room)
11.03 | Sheffield, UK @ Sidney & Matilda
11.05 | Nottingham, UK @ Bodega
11.06 | London, UK @ Scala
11.08 | Zurich, Switzerland @ Papiersaal
11.09 | Cologne, Germany @ Artheater
11.10 | Berlin, Germany @ Badehaus
11.12 | Copenhagen, Denmark @ Pumpehuset
11.13 | Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Effenaar KZ
11.14 | Utrecht, Netherlands @ De Helling
