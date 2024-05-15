Singled Out: Jeff Kollman's Tongs & Thongs Feat RHCP's Chad Smith

Jeff Kollman (Cosmosquad, Chad Smith's Bombastic Meatbats) is gearing up to release his new solo album, "2023 A.D." this Friday (May 17th) and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the single "Tongs & Thongs" featuring Red Hot Chili Pepper's Chad Smith. Here is the story:
I wrote this tune for the group I have called The Bombastic Meatbats with Chad Smith, Kevin Chown and Ed Roth. It had been sitting around and I thought it would fit in great on my new solo release.
I got Chad and the boys on the track. It shows up 3rd on the record and first single to be released. Ed is playing a nice fat organ part and Kevin is locked in with Chad. The Bass and drum relationship is crucial to a track feeling good. I used my signature Kollmanation guitar tuning ( from low to high) C G D G B E for the song. Chad totally hit a slam dunk with his drum performance.
There's a few drum breaks in the middle of the tune. At one point you hear him hollering through drum mikes during his fill. Pretty EPIC! We had played the tune live a few times prior and I told him to fill the holes. He replied "like Ian Paice meets Ron Jeremy?" Ha!!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
