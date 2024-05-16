Leon Alvarado Announces Pink Floyd Influenced New Album

(Glass Onyon) US prog artist Leon Alvarado is excited to unveil his newest album, "The Changing Tide." Set to release on May 31st, this highly anticipated album follows the successful EP release, which previewed two of the album's tracks; a captivating cover of Pink Floyd's "Brain Damage," and the enchanting instrumental "Dance of The Pink Elephants."

Alvarado explains, "The creation of 'The Changing Tide' was very much influenced by the musical heritage of Pink Floyd. We aimed to seamlessly blend their timeless formula with our unique styles to produce material that charts its own course."

While acknowledging the influence of Pink Floyd as a foundational element, Alvarado emphasizes the infusion of his own creative perspective. "Listeners can anticipate a departure of sorts from my previous works," he shares, "yet they'll find my hallmark keyboard textures and atmospheric nuances intricately woven throughout."

Alvarado is joined on this musical endeavor by an ensemble of exceptional musicians, featuring bassists Tony Franklin (known for his work with Jimmy Page and Paul Rogers on The Firm) and Gary Gnaedinger, guitarists Edoardo Scordo and Damian Darlington (both renowned members of Brit Floyd), alongside Jimmy Griggers also on guitars and saxophonist John Helliwell (from Supertramp fame). Additionally, L.A. session musician Pablo Hopehayn contributes on strings. The backing vocals on Brain Damage are skillfully provided by Jeff Sanson, Liz Hall, and Linda Alvarado.

"The Changing Tide" will be available for streaming on all major platforms and will also be released on CD through Melodic Revolution Records. The physical CD promises to be a sensory delight, boasting stunning artwork within an impeccably designed package that will undoubtedly enhance any music enthusiast's collection.

