White Reaper and Spiritual Cramp Release Split

(PMPR) Louisville garage rockers, White Reaper, and San Francisco punks, Spiritual Cramp, have released their two-song 7" split which is available today on all streaming platforms and in two exclusive vinyl variants (Clear and Black Ice) via Blue Grape Music.
Last month the bands announced the split with Spiritual Cramp sharing 'Whatever You Say Man' featuring White Reaper. Today fans can hear White Reaper's side of the split - 'Shimmy' featuring Spiritual Cramp.
White Reaper commented on the collaboration: "'Shimmy' is a song we all wrote together during the very early days of the pandemic, and for whatever reason at that time we just couldn't crack the code on the lyrics or the arrangement. Years later, having revisited the song, it seemed clear what to add and / or subtract to get it to where we wanted it to be. There's this sort of fast-talking / singing part in the verses that felt like something that would really lend itself to Mike's voice and he totally crushed it."
Spiritual Cramp will be performing live in the UK in August. Full dates below.
23rd August - Reading Festival, Reading, UK
24th August - Leeds Festival, Leeds, UK
27th August - Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff, UK %
28th August - Papillion, Southampton, UK %
29th August - Junction, Cambridge, UK %
% Co-headline dates with Militarie Gun
Ozzy Looks Back At Black Sabbath From His Perspective- Slash To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live For Three Nights- more
Stryper's Oz Fox To Have Another Brain Surgery- Duff McKagan Dealing With Feelings- more
Randy Travis Coming To Famed Ryman Auditorium- Little Feat And Bonnie Raitt Team For 'Long Distance Call'- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Road Trip Essentials
Sites and Sounds: Mutants Fest Coming to North Little Rock
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Rocks Chicagoland
Root 66: New Riders of the Purple Sage- Gene Clark- More
Robert Plant, Yes and Willie Nelson Among Stars Coming to Ozarks Amphitheater
Kings of Leon Release 'Seen' Visualizer
Richie Kotzen Shares 'Cheap Shots' Video And Announces Fall Tour
Hardcastle Deliver 'Hostage' Video
Crossfaith Recruit Wargasm For 'God Speed'
Future Palace Premiere 'The Echoes of Disparity' Video
Tristan Tritt Shares Male Perspective Of Breaking Up With 'Sick Of It'
Polar Return With 'We Won't Sleep' Video
Ana Popovic Shares Live 'Queen Of The Pack' Video