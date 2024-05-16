White Reaper and Spiritual Cramp Release Split

(PMPR) Louisville garage rockers, White Reaper, and San Francisco punks, Spiritual Cramp, have released their two-song 7" split which is available today on all streaming platforms and in two exclusive vinyl variants (Clear and Black Ice) via Blue Grape Music.

Last month the bands announced the split with Spiritual Cramp sharing 'Whatever You Say Man' featuring White Reaper. Today fans can hear White Reaper's side of the split - 'Shimmy' featuring Spiritual Cramp.

White Reaper commented on the collaboration: "'Shimmy' is a song we all wrote together during the very early days of the pandemic, and for whatever reason at that time we just couldn't crack the code on the lyrics or the arrangement. Years later, having revisited the song, it seemed clear what to add and / or subtract to get it to where we wanted it to be. There's this sort of fast-talking / singing part in the verses that felt like something that would really lend itself to Mike's voice and he totally crushed it."

Spiritual Cramp will be performing live in the UK in August. Full dates below.

23rd August - Reading Festival, Reading, UK

24th August - Leeds Festival, Leeds, UK

27th August - Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff, UK %

28th August - Papillion, Southampton, UK %

29th August - Junction, Cambridge, UK %

% Co-headline dates with Militarie Gun

Related Stories

News > White Reaper