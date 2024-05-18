Sohodolls Deliver Dark Single 'Queen Of Spades'

Sohodolls have released a brand new single called "Queen Of Spades", which was produced by Otabek Salamov (aka NEEDSHES). Cannonball PR sent over the following details:

"Queen Of Spades" opens with a sinister mystical choral chant, then explodes with pounding, glitchy synths, driven by fast-paced rhythms and with Maya Von Doll's seductive vocals luring the listener into a web of thick gothic gloss.

Maya Von Doll had this to say, "This song is about me imagining what being powerful feels like and what turbo-vengeance might look like after a series of betrayals by your lover, court and friends.

"I love medieval history. The stories of Anne Boleyn and her daughter Elizabeth are fascinating. They were both underdogs. Their intelligence was underestimated, and they both had their hearts messed with. I think everyone can relate to that", she further explains.

The track continues the recent Sohodolls resurgence, after their 00s single 'Bang Bang Bang Bang' became an unexpected viral TikTok hit among Gen Z glitterati when Madonna posted a recording of her daughter Estere Ciccone performing her own original choreography to the track. The track rocketed up the Billboard Top 50 and is now sitting on over 200m streams across platforms with the band being inspired to reform and drop a string of tantalising new singles.

Recent Sohodolls releases like 'Letter To My Ex (Thank You Goodbye)' and latest single 'What Kinda Love' have picked up considerable press & radio attention, including airplay from Nels Hylton on Radio 1's 'Future Alternative', Frank Skinner on Absolute Radio and features with highly regarded music blog Atwood Magazine.

