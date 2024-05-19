The Voice Champ Gina Miles Releases Cover Of Chris Isaak's 'Wicked Game'

(Republic) After emerging as the winner of NBC's The Voice Season 23 and a global fan favorite, Illinois-born and California-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Gina Miles shares her powerful and passionate cover of the Chris Isaak classic "Wicked Game".

Her Season 23 performance of "Wicked Game" during The Voice Playoffs left judges and viewers speechless, amassing 2.7 million YouTube views and counting. Hazy keys set the tone for this rendition with a reimagining of the track's instantly recognizable lead melody.

Meanwhile, Gina's smoky delivery practically ignites the production. She showcases her seismic range with reverence for the original, yet a fire all her own. Next up, Gina returns to The Voice stage for the live television debut performance of her version of "Wicked Game" during the show's 2024 Season Finale.

Gina Miles has always known she would make music. The Illinois-born and California-based artist sings with a level of conviction so strong that it's as essential as breathing to her. The singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist evokes an entire spectrum of emotion with her towering range, leaving no feeling unrepresented. Growing up in the tiny town of Paxton, IL, she developed a bond with music as a kid. She quietly sang to herself in private, hiding her budding talent due to overwhelming shyness. Eventually, dad witnessed her vocal prowess at a school singing contest. Immersed in her chosen artform, she penned songs on "janky old piano that was very out of tune" in addition to learning guitar. During junior high and high school, she made the trek to a mall another town over on the weekends where she performed in the food court for hours on end. Post-high school, she relocated to Sacramento, CA and dropped her Who Are You EP in 2022 highlighted by "I Can Feel It." A year later, she took flight on The Voice as part of Team Niall Horan. She left audiences stunned with one powerhouse performance after another, concluding 2023 as the season's winner. In between, she sang the National Anthem at a handful of NFL games and shared the stage with legendary songstress Jewel. After enchanting crowds and inciting the applause of People, American Songwriter, and more, she tells her story via a series of 2024 singles and her upcoming debut for Republic Records.

