Garage Rock Duo The Courettes Releasing New Collection Of Revamped Classics

(Glass Onyon) Sometimes it takes an outsider to make you see things in a whole new light. Take the new album from dynamic garage rock duo The Courettes. Hailing from Denmark and Brazil, Flavia and Martin Couri grew up as outsiders listening to the sounds of early American rock and soul music.
Now, they are about to release a new collection of studio recordings that find them collaborating across the decades with some of the most consequential artists in American music history - and making their timeless classics sound even more fresh and vibrant than they have in years!
Hold On, We're Comin' is a stunning and superb offering from The Courettes that features contributions from such legends as The Grass Roots, Sam & Dave, The Flamin' Groovies, Johnny Thunders, and other iconic artists. Flavia and Martin bring a Phil Spector wall-of-sound inspired style to each of these collaborative tracks making for one of the most unique and engrossing listening experiences of the year! In addition, this album also includes fantastic cover versions of The Cramps, The Foundations and even pop princess Taylor Swift.
TRACK LIST
1. Hold On, I'm Comin' feat. Sam & Dave
2. Wait A Million Years feat. The Grass Roots
3. Shake Some Action feat. The Flamin' Groovies
4. Bikini Girls With Machine Guns
5. You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory feat. Johnny Thunders
6. Never My Love feat. The Association
7. Baby Now That I've Found You
8. Stay feat. Maurice Williams
9. Peppermint Twist feat. Joey Dee & The Starliters
10. Shake It Off
BONUS TRACK
11. Come A Little Bit Closer feat. Jay & The Americans
