Singled Out: Jayce Turley's Broke Down

Jayce Turley released his new album, "Broke Down", today (May 24th) and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the record's title track. Here is the story:
"Broke Down" is a song I wrote based on the true story of a van breakdown on our way home from Johnstown, Ohio. We had recently been offered a great gig - one of my favorites to date - in late 2022, and by January of 2023 we were on our way there. In good spirits with a full tank of gas and a fresh set of songs, we made our way to Johnstown. When we got to about Columbus, I had noticed some strange smells and sounds coming from my 2000 E-150 Ford Van, but chalked it off as something minor and kept trucking.
On our way back, we had been going for about an hour, and it seemed to grow louder every second that passed. I stopped at a Shell station outside of Circleville, Ohio and had a pep talk with the band and the van. I prayed and told everyone we were gonna make it back one way or another, and I'd get this all sorted out. I kept on driving about 15 minutes before we reached Pickaway, Ohio, and the van completely gave out with a loud bang. We were stranded on the side of US-23 for about three hours waiting on a tow truck and the state police to show up. We hitched a ride back home, and this tow truck driver, who was obviously under the influence of some hard drugs, showed us immense kindness and brought us all the way back home for $200.
It's kind of the sense of how life goes sometimes: you just get broken down and beat down, but, at the end of the day, you prevail.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
Bring Me The Horizon Surprise Release New Album NeX GEn- Twenty One Pilots Deliver New Album Clancy With Videos For Each Song- more
Metallica, Guns N' Roses, AC/DC Among Apple Music's 100 Best Albums List- The Story Of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd Trailer Released- more
Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA - Family, Faith & Fable Announced- Thomas Rhett's The Voice Goes Online- more
Quick Flicks: Foghat - Slow Ride - Live in Concert
Sites and Sounds: The Big Easy Cruise: A Feast of Louisiana Music and Food
Hot In The City: Late Spring Concerts Coming to Arizona
Get To Know... Hippies and Cowboys
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Road Trip Essentials
Say Anything Deliver New Album 'Is Committed'
Black Sabbath Release Double A Single and HD Animated Video
Unreleased Michael Hutchinson Tracks To See The Light Of Day
Alberta Cross Share First Single From Reworked 'The Thief and The Heartbreaker'
Maximo Park Announce New Album With 'Your Own Worst Enemy' Video
Bring Me The Horizon Surprise Release New Album NeX GEn
Twenty One Pilots Deliver New Album Clancy With Videos For Each Song
Watch Imagine Dragons' New 'Nice To Meet You' Video