Singled Out: Jayce Turley's Broke Down

Jayce Turley released his new album, "Broke Down", today (May 24th) and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the record's title track. Here is the story:

"Broke Down" is a song I wrote based on the true story of a van breakdown on our way home from Johnstown, Ohio. We had recently been offered a great gig - one of my favorites to date - in late 2022, and by January of 2023 we were on our way there. In good spirits with a full tank of gas and a fresh set of songs, we made our way to Johnstown. When we got to about Columbus, I had noticed some strange smells and sounds coming from my 2000 E-150 Ford Van, but chalked it off as something minor and kept trucking.

On our way back, we had been going for about an hour, and it seemed to grow louder every second that passed. I stopped at a Shell station outside of Circleville, Ohio and had a pep talk with the band and the van. I prayed and told everyone we were gonna make it back one way or another, and I'd get this all sorted out. I kept on driving about 15 minutes before we reached Pickaway, Ohio, and the van completely gave out with a loud bang. We were stranded on the side of US-23 for about three hours waiting on a tow truck and the state police to show up. We hitched a ride back home, and this tow truck driver, who was obviously under the influence of some hard drugs, showed us immense kindness and brought us all the way back home for $200.

It's kind of the sense of how life goes sometimes: you just get broken down and beat down, but, at the end of the day, you prevail.

