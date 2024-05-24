Unreleased Michael Hutchinson Tracks To See The Light Of Day

(Glass Onyon) Rock Legend Michael Hutchinson Unreleased Tracks Featured on "One Way" Limited Edition Red 10-Inch Picture Disc - Available From Deko Entertainment and Boss Sonics on July 19th

Stockton, NJ - In the pantheon of all-time great front men, the late Michael Hutchence seat at the table is secured. A consummate "rock star" if there ever was one, he embodied the spirit and smoldering swagger of rock 'n' roll while possessing one of the most iconic voices in the contemporary music scene. So, it was with an earth-rattling shudder when tragically he passed away in 1997, leaving a mind-numbingly impressive legacy across the entertainment realm.

A decade or so after Michael's death a batch of unreleased ideas surfaced in a tape locker in London. Producer Danny Saber (Rolling Stones, U2, Bowie, and Black Grape who sparked Hutchence' initial interest in Saber) had been collaborating with Michael from 1995 up until days before his death and was approached to assess the find. In going through the ideas, it became immediately apparent this would be something worth exploring, so he began the process of developing and producing finished masters with a view to putting together some sort of release.

Saber then set about the task of getting a documentary film made that would center around the discovery and provide a vehicle, not only to tell Michael's story but also promote the music. After getting traction with Directors such as Julian Temple and Mark Pellington, etc..., the "Last Rockstar" directed by Mark Llewellen known as a maverick with a penchant for fearless storytelling down under was finally released in 2017, its airing limited to Australian/New Zealand TV. While some portions of these songs were featured in the documentary, the fully mastered versions had never been released. Until now.

With a legacy that extends over four decades, beginning with the iconic multi-platinum band INXS, who have sold over 50 million albums worldwide, as well as his solo projects, Hutchence was an unbridled talent whose cultural significance knew few bounds. Even in death, his impact continues. This unreleased material is a true piece of musical history and will forever solidify Michael Kelland Hutchence as the brilliant singer/songwriter he is.

