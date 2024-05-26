Dust Bolt Release 'Children of Violence' Live in Amsterdam

(AFM Records) German metal frontrunners Dust Bolt have released a live version of their 2010-track "Children of Violence". The song is now streaming below, furthermore, the band has announced a series of tour dates with HAVOK, and will play many more shows this year.
Frontman Lenny B. had this to say, "Bam! The song 'Children of Violence,' originally from the first demo EP 'Chaos Possession' from 2010, is one of the band's earliest creations and holds almost symbolic significance for us and our early companions!
"Now, it is released exclusively as a live version on AFM Records! The Chaos Possession EP is in very few hands and is practically unavailable anywhere. That's why it was especially important for us to release a fresh version of "Children of Violence" as a special gift to our loyal fans and supporters! Check out CoV live in Amsterdam and feel the vibe!"
