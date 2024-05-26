Iron Butterfly Frontman Doug Ingle Dead At 78

Doug Ingle, the frontman of the pioneering rock band Iron Butterfly, has died at the age of 78. His son broke the tragic news to fans via social media on Saturday. R.I.P. The last living member of Iron Butterfly Doug Ingle
Doug Ingle Jr
The following message from Doug Ingle Jr was shared via the StLouisClassicRock.com Facebook group, "It's with a heavy heart & great sadness to announce the passing of my Father Doug Ingle. Dad passed away peacefully this evening in the presence of family.
"Thank You Dad for being a father, teacher and friend. Cherished loving memories I will carry the rest of my days moving forward in this journey of life. Love you Dad
