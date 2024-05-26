Stillborn Deliver 'Katharsis' Video

Swedish rockers Stillborn have released a music video for their new single "Katharsis". The track comes from their forthcoming album 'Netherworlds,' which is set for release on June 28th via Black Lodge Records.

The band had this to say about the track, "'Katharsis' - the song and guide that takes you through the darkest corners of your mind, meets your deepest fears, and completes the journey with true purification. Before you can rise you must fall. Hard. And you know, on the other side of your consciousness, there awaits the new dawn. Freedom."

Freeman Promotions shared these background details: In 1989 STILLBORN released their debut album 'Necrospirituals', today seen as a cult classic and possibly the first gothic metal album ever released. The term gothic metal was not even invented then and the sound was rough and heavy as lead. STILLBORN drew inspiration from such weird and various sources as Ennio Morricone, Lee Hazlewood, Fritz Lang, and Black Sabbath, and melted it down to create their own creepy mixture, all done with a twisted smile.

The one who best described the band is probably the signature Zodijackyl at The Metal Archives: "STILLBORN meld the gloomy horror film origins of doom metal with the morbid aesthetics of gothic rock and create something special." Although the band is relatively unknown to the vast majority, it has influenced important artists such as Paradise Lost, Entombed, and Cathedral.

In 2017, the band's original members got together again after 28 years and released the album 'Nocturnals', with ten new songs in the spirit of their debut 'Necrospirituals.' The response was very positive.

"A very good current statement of how Gothic/Doom Metal with a hard rocking edge should sound these days" said Voices from the Dark Side (Germany).

Time for Metal (Germany) about 'Nocturnals:' "Great album. Hopefully we won't wait another 20 years before the next release"

Now the time has come for their new release, 'Netherworlds.' The band has refined their sound and style even more, but old fans will still recognize the original essence of STILLBORN, both from 'Necrospirituals' and 'Nocturnals.' The lyrics are still sinister and eerie with a subtle twist. The music is loud, sturdy, dark, and heavy as a monolithic stone.

And we promise it is still sounding, as one reviewer said: "...very dusty, musty, doomy and gloomy".

