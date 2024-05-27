Hope Darling Honor Late Member With 'Firefight'

Modern rockers Hope Darling marked Memorial Day with the release of the official video video for their emotionally charged song, "Firefight," a song that was originally conceived by Patrick, the band's former drummer, a two-time Iraq War veteran. Tragically, Patrick passed away in 2017.

According to the announcement, "This song is based on a story he shared about a firefight. In the chaos of bullets flying overhead, Patrick found solace by listening to music through headphones.

"To honor his memory and share his experience, Hope Darling finished writing the song, turning it into a powerful testament to Patrick's determination to return home."

The band shared," Our song Firefight holds a special meaning to us as a band. The chord progression and drum pattern for this song was conceived by Patrick Brown, one of the founding members and the original drummer of Hope Darling. In 2017 Patrick was taken too soon from us and we were left with this unfinished song. It was shelved for quite a while, but we decided to finish this song in honor of him.

The lyrics to Firefight are based on accounts Patrick had told us of his deployments to the Middle East serving as a Sergeant in the US Army. He had told us when he was in the middle of a firefight to drown out the noise and chaos he would pop in his headphones to listen to music. The imagery of his experience led me to this lyrical interpretation of that moment.

"...In honor of Sgt. Patrick Brown this is "Firefight" from our new album 𝐄𝐧𝐬o." Watch the video below:

