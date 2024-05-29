The Raveonettes Cover Everly Brothers Classic

(Glass Onyon) Acclaimed indie rock duo The Raveonettes are set to take their hypnotic, dream pop sound to new heights on a much-anticipated new album, "Sing...," available everywhere on July 19. This album is a remarkable collection of inspired covers, showcasing the band's unique interpretations of classics by The Shangri-Las, The Cramps, Buddy Holly, The Shirelles, The Velvet Underground, and many more!
Fans have already been clamoring about the band's surprisingly lush cover of the beloved Gram Parsons alt-country masterpiece "Return Of The Grievous Angel," released earlier this month. And today The Raveonettes treat us to the dreamiest of rock lullabies, the sweetly lilting Every Brothers ballad "All I Have To Do Is Dream." Drenched in reverb with brittle, chiming guitars and a floor tom-heavy drum groove that'll wake the neighbors, The Raveonettes turn the Everly's sweet soda-fountain '50s bop into a modern shoegaze epic with a breadth and depth that you have to hear to believe.
Guitarist/vocalist Sune Rose Wagner says, "Sharin and I used to perform songs by The Everly Brothers before we changed our name to The Raveonettes, so our love for this band goes way back. You won't find a more dreamy song than 'All I Have To Do Is Dream,' it's the perfect lullaby in my book. We loved recording our version and hope people will rediscover such a timeless classic."
The Raveonettes, consisting of Sune Rose Wagner and Sharin Foo, have carved out a unique niche in the indie rock scene with their signature blend of dark, moody soundscapes and melodic pop sensibilities. With "Sing...," they push their creative boundaries even further, breathing new life into timeless tracks while preserving the essence that made them iconic. Watch for "Sing..." to be released on all formats including CD and vinyl July 19!
In addition to the album release, The Raveonettes are currently on their first US tour in a decade, which begins tomorrow May 30 in Denver and will conclude with two special performances at New York City's Bowery Ballroom on June 13 and 14!
For more information, visit theraveonettes.com or follow them on social media.
May 30 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
June 1 - McGill, NV - Schellraiser Music Festival
June 3 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
June 4 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater
June 5 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall
June 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
June 8 - San Diego, CA - Music Box
June 10 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
June 12 - Washington DC - The Black Cat
June 13 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
June 14 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
TRACK LIST
1. I Love How You Love Me
2. Goo Goo Muck
3. The Girl On Death Row
4. All I Have To Do Is Dream
5. Will You Love Me Tomorrow
6. Venus In Furs
7. Wishing
8. Return Of The Grievous Angel
9. Shakin' All Over
10. Leader Of The Pack
BONUS TRACKS
11. The Kids Are Alright
12. The End
