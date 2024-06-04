Nine Pound Hammer Cover Natural Child's 'Nobody Wants To Party With Me'

(Glass Onyon) Veteran rural punk rockers Nine Pound Hammer are back and ready to bring the house down - in more ways than one! The band just released a full-throttle thrillride of a new single that perfectly captures the band's party-till-you-drop-or-get-kicked-out ethos. "Nobody Wants To Party With Me," originally recorded by Nashville underground rock heroes Natural Child, features a menacing, muscular guitar riff that chugs along at just the right pace to keep the audience on their toes before it bursts forth with a catchy singalong chorus, a real glasses in the air, fist-pumping epic!
Vocalist Scott Luallen, who's been fronting the band since their 1988 debut album, declares, "This killer song by Natural Child would have been my de facto anthem back in the day. We had to cover it!"
The single comes ahead of another announcement as NPH are set to take their cowpunk party on the road, performing live at venues across the U.S. If you haven't yet treated yourself to the high-energy, no-holds-barred stage show of vocalist Scott Luallen, guitarists Blaine Cartwright and Earl Crim, bassist Mark Hendricks and drummer Josh Love, then now's your chance!
For tickets and up-to-date touring info, visit: https://www.bandsintown.com/a/140658-nine-pound-hammer
JUNE 11 - Metro Baltimore - Baltimore, MD
JUNE 13 - Growlers - Memphis, TN
JUNE 14 - Blueberry Hill - St. Louis, MO
JUNE 16 - Small's - Hamtramck, MI
JUNE 18 - Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH
JUNE 20 - Kung Fu Necktie - Philadelphia, PA
JUNE 21 - Brighton Music Hall - Allston, MA
JUNE 22 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY
