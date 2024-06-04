Supergroup Le Tired Recruit Sean Mackin of Yellowcard For 'Far Out'

(BPM) Le Tired, the rock supergroup featuring Cove Reber (SAOSIN/Dead American), Joey Bradford (The Used), and Kyle Rosa (Atreyu/Dead American), just released their new single "Far Out" featuring Sean Mackin of Yellowcard.

"Being the last generation to grow up "pre internet" has given us a wild perspective on the impacts of technology on our culture. People seem to be completely removed from reality at times, and even more strange, they seem ok with it," shares Joey Bradford. "It was a casual conversation we had with our childhood hero, Sean Mackin from Yellowcard, before humbly asking him to make a jam with us. The irony is, Yellowcard was the first band I ever illegally downloaded when the internet started poisoning us all. 'I just find it far out'."

Lé Tired is 3 best friends making music together for the first time in 20 years. Featuring Cove Reber (SAOSIN/Dead American), Joey Bradford (The Used), Kyle Rosa (Atreyu/Dead American) and their talented friends from around the world, making art for mental health. The band and concept to write, record and release a song every month, was born in January of 2024 after a casual conversation between old friends. "We should just start making music together again, right" Cove Reber shouted in Joeys studio during a late night Dad hang. 10 days later the band launched with the release of "My Seasonal Ghost", followed by monthly releases all year long.

